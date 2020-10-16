STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP CM Adityanath doesn't have time to hold special session on crimes against women: Priyanka Gandhi

Her statement comes a day after a local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh in Ballia district allegedly shot dead a man during a meeting called for allotment of shops under government quota.

Published: 16th October 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi meet the Hathras rape victim’s family at their house. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In the last one week, 13 crimes against women were committed in Uttar Pradesh but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does not have time to hold a 'special session' on them, said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday.

"In the last one week, 13 horrific incidents of crime against women have taken place in UP. According to the reports, in 4 incidents the victim was killed or the victim committed suicide. This state of women's security is disturbing. CM does not have time to hold a 'special session' on this but yes the photo session is on," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier, after an alleged acid attack by an unidentified attacker on three sleeping sisters in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district came to light, Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday once again lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government and said the government has "a politically motivated narrative" which is "justifying and protecting perpetrators".

Gandhi tweeted a video of the father of the three girls and said that state government's narrative has emboldened criminals across Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a team of Special Task Force (STF) will investigate the conspiracy to incite ethnic and communal riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of Hathras incident, the state government said on Friday.

The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All four accused in the incident have been arrested. 

TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Yogi Adityanath UP crime against women Hathras Gang rape UP dalit acid attack UP acid attack
Comments

