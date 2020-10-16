STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'What kind of ban is this?' Jharkhand HC orders gutka, shows it to official

The special secretary of Food and Civil Supplies assured the court that immediate action will be taken after investigating the matter.

Published: 16th October 2020 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Expressing surprise over the affidavit filed by the State Government saying that there is a complete ban on the sale of ‘Gutkha’, the Jharkhand High Court ordered to get some samples of it and showed it to the special secretary of Food and Civil Supplies.

What kind of ban is this, asked the High Court. 

The Division Court of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice SN Prasad was hearing a PIL filed by Fariyad Foundation requesting a ban on the open sale of Gutkha in Jharkhand.

“Disappointed with the affidavit filed by the State Government that ‘Gutkha’ has already been banned in the State, the Court ordered to get some samples of gutkha and showed it to the Special Secretary who was present through video conferencing,” said a senior advocate of Jharkhand High Court requesting
anonymity. 

Later, the Special Secretary assured the court that immediate action will be taken after investigating the matter, he added. 

The court has asked the Special Secretary to file a detailed report through an affidavit after investigating the matter thoroughly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gutka ban Jharkhand High Court
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp