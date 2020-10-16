'What kind of ban is this?' Jharkhand HC orders gutka, shows it to official

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Expressing surprise over the affidavit filed by the State Government saying that there is a complete ban on the sale of ‘Gutkha’, the Jharkhand High Court ordered to get some samples of it and showed it to the special secretary of Food and Civil Supplies.

What kind of ban is this, asked the High Court.

The Division Court of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice SN Prasad was hearing a PIL filed by Fariyad Foundation requesting a ban on the open sale of Gutkha in Jharkhand.

“Disappointed with the affidavit filed by the State Government that ‘Gutkha’ has already been banned in the State, the Court ordered to get some samples of gutkha and showed it to the Special Secretary who was present through video conferencing,” said a senior advocate of Jharkhand High Court requesting

anonymity.

Later, the Special Secretary assured the court that immediate action will be taken after investigating the matter, he added.

The court has asked the Special Secretary to file a detailed report through an affidavit after investigating the matter thoroughly.