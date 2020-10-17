STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accomplice of SPO who fled with AK-47s, six militant associates held

The police busted a network of over-ground workers of militants, who were providing logistical support facilitating terror attacks.

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police on Friday arrested a militant during an encounter in central Kashmir’s Budgam district while six terrorist associates were arrested and six vehicles used in attacks seized.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that acting on a specific input that deserted special police officer (SPO) Altaf Ahmad, who had decamped with two AK-47 rifles two days ago, was hiding in Chadoora area, the police launched a cordon and search operation jointly with the CRPF and the army, early morning.

“As the team reached near the target area, the deserted SPO and his associate fired at the troops, who retaliated. During the gunfight, the SPO managed to escape but his associatem Jehangir Ahmad Bhat, was captured with an AK-47 rifle,” the IGP said.

The police also busted a network of over-ground workers of militants, who were providing logistical support facilitating terror attacks. Kumar said three-four special teams were formed by police to solve the recent attacks in Srinagar, Chadoora in Budgam and Pampore in south Kashmir in which five security men were killed. 

