Durga Puja committee to install giant TV screens to help people watch decoration and idol

Basu said while the puja will shun its usual lustre due to COVID-19 situation, but there will be no scaling down of the idol's height and its look.

Published: 17th October 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 01:22 PM

Women perform 'Dhunachi' dance on the arrival procession of Goddess Durga idol at their community puja pandal ahead of 'Durga Puja' festival amid coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata.

Women perform 'Dhunachi' dance on the arrival procession of Goddess Durga idol at their community puja pandal ahead of 'Durga Puja' festival amid coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A big-budget Durga Puja committee in the city will adorn the idols of Goddess Durga and her progeny with 25 kg gold and to avoid crowding inside the pandal would install giant TV screens on roads so that revellers can watch the decoration and the idol.

The idols of Sribhumi Sporting Club will be wearing golden crown, golden chain and the golden jewellery, state Fire minister Sujit Bose, the livewire behind the puja told PTI.



"We will ensure visitors do not crowd inside the pandal and will control the crowd in case there is the hint of gathering. We will ask them to see the pandal and protima (idol) on the giant TV screens put up near the marquee on the side of VIP Road if there is a chance of swelling of crowd at any moment," the senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

He said the pandal will look like the famous Kedarnath temple.

The Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja committee, which has modelled its pandal as a giant urn and put up the idol on an elevated platform inside for the restricted entry of visitors or roadside view, will also stream every moment of the celebrations through facebook live and the website of the puja committee in 360 angle.

"We will provide Youtube links from where the proceedings can be viewed," puja committee General Secretary Somen Dutta said.

The Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, which has altogether banned the entry of people outside the locality to the puja pandal will also live stream different rituals including 'pushpanjali' (offering flowers to the goddess), sandhipujo on Youtube, facebook live, puja committee spokesman Sajal Ghosh said.

"We will also show images of the pandal, the interiors and the deity to make those left out not to miss the ambience altogether," Ghosh said.

The Jodhpur Park 95 Pally will have several trucks fitted with giant screen LED TV that will move around the city and will beam the different moments of the puja to the revellers.

"While people will be allowed to go inside the pandal, we want to avoid the crowd at any cost," Ratan Dey, President of the committee and member board of administrators Kolkata Municipal Corporation said.

To enable those not wishing to visit pandals, Bhawanipur 75 Palli will also live stream the moments at the puja pandal on facebook and the rituals, committee Secretary Subir Das said.

"While due to spaced out timing our idol themed on Maa can be seen physically from October 18, if anyone is afraid to be in the crowd, he/she will be able to view and appreciate the same on virtual media as well," Das said.

