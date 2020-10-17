STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hathras fallout: Yogi Adityanath launches ‘Mission Shakti’ to check crime against women

The 180-day campaign, which will continue till April, comes in the wake of outrage against the government for its handling of the Hathras gangrape and murder case.

Published: 17th October 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With a spate in the crime against women, UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched Mission Shakti, a 180-day campaign focused on women’s safety.

The CM launched the campaign from the Balrampur district on Saturday. In Lucknow, the campaign was launched by UP chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari saying Yogi Adityanath-led administration was working to ensure a secure environment for women and was open to introducing a new law if needed.

‘Mission Shakti’ will run from October 17 to October 25 in its first phase and will involve awareness programmes. 

It has come in the wake of nationwide outrage against the government and the police for its handling of the case related to the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras last month.

Issuing a stern warning that the perpetrators of crimes against women would be dealt with an iron fist, the CM said the campaign, the start of which had coincided with the commencement of Sharadiya Navrati festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, was a tribute to the woman who died after being allegedly raped by two men in Balrampur and asserted that his government had "zero tolerance" towards crime against women and girls.

Notably, a 22-year-old Dalit woman had died after being allegedly raped by two men, who were later arrested, in the district early this month. The incident came close on the heels of the gangrape-murder of another Dalit woman in Hathras.

"Those who cast an evil eye on the dignity and self-respect of women will find no place in the state. Perpetrators of such crimes are a blot on the society and the government will deal with them with an iron fist," Adityanath asserted. Mission Shakti would continue for the next six months till Basant Navratri, said the CM.

"The first phase of 'Mission Shakti' will focus on spreading awareness among the masses towards ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girl-child. In the second phase, 'Mission  Shakti' would target eve-teasers and put them on the path of punishment or reform. If such elements do not mend their ways, they will have to face a social boycott and their pictures will be displayed publicly at crossings," CM Yogi said.

The CM said that this year Ram Lila and Durga Puja pandals will also spread the message of 'Mission Shakti', which will have the involvement of 24 departments.

During the campaign, 100 role models among women will be identified in each district to help spread the message of women's safety, self-respect, and self-reliance.

Calling the women as a symbol of 'Shakti,' the CM said gender equality and protection of the girl child should start from home itself. "To revere the women is the ethos of our eternal culture and traditional heritage and Navratri signifies this. In these changing times, the new generation should become the carrier of our eternal tradition, which always professes the cause of women as the prime duty of mankind. 'Mission Shakti' is a reminder of our duty towards women and girls," he said.

CM Yogi also touched the issues like female foeticide calling it a curse and child marriages. "Protection of the girl child and giving respect to women should start from home," he reiterated.

