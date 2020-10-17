STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Look at UP before commenting on Bengal': TMC hits back at Amit Shah for law and order remark

Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal after the assembly polls in April- May next year as 'change is inevitable' in the state.

Published: 17th October 2020 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday came down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on the law and order situation in West Bengal and asked him to first look at BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where the rule of law has "ceased to exist".

Taking a dig at Shah over his comments on killings of opposition party workers in West Bengal, the TMC leadership said, "Political killings is a subject that he knows well."

"During Cyclone Amphan, the entire relief went into wrong hands. There were complaints of corruption over the distribution of foodgrains. The entire relief went into corruption.

"They (West Bengal administration) lacked in taking adequate measures while handling the pandemic," Shah said in an interview to 'News18' news channel.

ALSO READ | BJP has every right to seek President's rule in Bengal if law and order situation worsens: Amit Shah

"Corruption is at its peak. The law and order situation has gone for a toss. There are bomb-making factories in every district. The situation is not good.

And what is more worrisome about democracy is the way opposition workers are being framed in false cases and killed.

Such things don't happen in other states.

Once upon a time, such things used to happen in Kerala, but now there have been improvements," Shah said.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal after the assembly polls in April- May next year as "change is inevitable" in the state.

When asked about his views on BJP leaders' demands for implementation of the President's rule in West Bengal, Shah said, "A leader of a political party is well within his right to make such a statement.

As far as the Government of India is concerned, we have to work as per the constitutional norms, the ground situation and the governor's report."

Shah's comment comes in the backdrop of several BJP leaders, including party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Union minister Babul Supriyo, demanding the President's rule in West Bengal, following the killing of BJP workers in the state.

The comments on political killings drew sharp reactions from the TMC, which asked him to direct his attention to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

"Firstly, rumours are rife over Amit Shah Ji's health. Here is wishing he gets well soon. Now to his views on political killings, in their desperation to increase the death count, the BJP is now trying to pass off even TB or a cancer death as a "political killing".

"Why doesn't he first address the huge infighting in his Bengal unit? He should study the history of Bengal under CPI(M) to understand how far the state has come," TMC Rajya Sabha party leader and spokesperson Derek O'Brien said in a statement.

He said the TMC is committed to peace and harmony.

"May be Amit Shah Ji should direct his attention to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. After all, 'political killings' is a subject Amit Shah Ji knows well!" the TMC MP added.

Senior TMC leader Saugato Roy said Shah's views are "misplaced" as he is not well aware of the situation in West Bengal.

"He is not aware of the ground situation in the state. In Uttar Pradesh, the rule of law has ceased to exist, but he has nothing to say about it. He is making statements that are not only misplaced and baseless but also politically motivated," Roy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Amit Shah West Bengal UP crime
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp