STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP bypolls: Congress releases manifesto, farm loan waiver mainstay

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Congress first needs to tell people why it failed to fulfill 2018 poll promises including waiving off farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh.

Published: 17th October 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

State Congress chief Kamal Nath releasing party manifesto for the bypolls on Saturday (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Eyeing to bounce back to power after a gap of eight months, the opposition Congress released a 52-point Vachan Patra (manifesto) for the November 3 assembly by-polls to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The ex-CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath also unveiled a document to prove that out of the 974 vachans (promises) made in the 2018 assembly polls, his government in 15 months' time had fulfilled 574 promises. "Along with the 52 new promises made for the assembly by-polls, the 400 old promises which remained incomplete will also be fulfilled, after the BJP is thrown out of power by voters in by-polls, said Nath.

While reiterating its resolve for re-starting the farm loan waiver (stopped during the present BJP regime), the 52-point Vachan Patra had a slew of promises for those who have been hit hard by mismanagement of Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

"We consider the Covid-19 pandemic a disaster. The poor who plunged into a deep economic crisis will not be left hungry as adequate arrangements will be made for their food and health. All such families who have lost their earning members will see one of their surviving members get employment/self-employment," the Vachan Patra read.

The manifesto also promised to launch a social security scheme under which if the prime earning member of a family died due to due to COVID, his widow would be provided pension.

In other Covid-related issues, the Congress manifesto promised hiking honorarium of Asha and Anganwadi workers, who worked as Corona Warriors dedicatedly.

ALSO READ | Kamal Nath ropes in Sachin Pilot to campaign for Madhya Pradesh bypolls

The party also promised that the fees of all competitive exams and recruitment tests held for unemployed youths during the pandemic will be borne by the government, while concrete efforts will be made to render employment/self-employment to all those who lost jobs.

Promising to resume the farm loan waiver scheme and 100 units of electricity for Rs 100, the party also promised to replicate Chhattisgarh's Gau Nyay Scheme with a Gau Dhan Seva Scheme in MP.

With 16 out of the 28 bypoll-bound seats being in the Gwalior-Chambal region, the manifesto mentioned series of promises for the region, including starting survey work for metro rail connectivity in Gwalior and adjoining areas. It also promised a policy for transforming the barren land in Chambal ravines into arable land and enabling agricultural and landless labourers to benefit from it.

Setting up new industrial units in the region by organising a conclave of reputed national and international industrialists and developing a new economic zone for setting up industries on both sides of Chambal Highway was also promised.

While reiterating opposition to the new farm laws of the Narendra Modi government, the manifesto maintained that those anti-farmer laws won't be implemented in MP.

It also promised to review the labour laws of the Modi government and ensuring that the interests of labourers aren't affected.

Making light of the Congress's 52-point new Vachan Patra, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Congress first needs to tell people why it failed to fulfill promises made in 2018 polls, including waiving off farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP bypolls Kamal Nath Farm loan waiver Congress manifesto
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp