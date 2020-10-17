STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Night trial of nuke capable Prithvi-II missile successful, second trial in a month's time

A naval ship positioned at the target tracked and monitored the missile hitting the target very accurately.

Published: 17th October 2020 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Prithvi-II missile being test fired from ITR off Odisha coast. (Photo | EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Indian Army on Friday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) Prithvi-II from a defence facility off Odisha coast.

Defence sources said mounted on Mobile Tatra transporter-erector Launcher (MTL) the indigenously-developed Prithvi-II was launched in salvo mode from the launching complex III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 7.30 pm.

The test was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) of the armed forces as part of the operational exercise. A naval ship positioned at the target tracked and monitored the missile hitting the target very accurately. A defence official said the weapon system achieved single digit accuracy reaching close to zero circular error probability (CEP).

“The entire flight path of the missile was smooth in accordance with pre-decided coordinates. The test demonstrated the repeatability and robustness of the weapon system,” he said. This was second successful night trial of the missile in less than a month. The missile was last time flight tested from the same place on September 23. With this, India conducted the ninth missile test in the last 40 days.

While eight of those were successful, a new version of Nirbhay missile developed snags during flight. “The series of tests indicated India’s operational readiness to meet any eventuality and also establish the reliability of the deterrent component of the country’s strategic arsenal,” the official added.

With a strike range of 350 km, Prithvi was India’s first indigenous nuke capable ballistic missile. The missile already inducted into the armed forces can carry up to 1000 Kg warhead. It uses Advanced Inertial Guidance System (AIGS) with manoeuvring trajectory to reach the target with a few metre accuracy.

The missile, which carried a dummy payload covered the desired striking range before plunging into the sea at a predetermined splash-down point. The Prithvi missile can be taken close to the forward line over any kind of terrain.

It has been designed to deliver advanced warheads deep into enemy territory. The missile dives at the target at an 80-degree angle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithvi II Prithvi 2 Indian Army Nuclear missile
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp