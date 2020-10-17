Night trial of nuke capable Prithvi-II missile successful, second trial in a month's time

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Army on Friday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) Prithvi-II from a defence facility off Odisha coast.

Defence sources said mounted on Mobile Tatra transporter-erector Launcher (MTL) the indigenously-developed Prithvi-II was launched in salvo mode from the launching complex III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 7.30 pm.

The test was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) of the armed forces as part of the operational exercise. A naval ship positioned at the target tracked and monitored the missile hitting the target very accurately. A defence official said the weapon system achieved single digit accuracy reaching close to zero circular error probability (CEP).

“The entire flight path of the missile was smooth in accordance with pre-decided coordinates. The test demonstrated the repeatability and robustness of the weapon system,” he said. This was second successful night trial of the missile in less than a month. The missile was last time flight tested from the same place on September 23. With this, India conducted the ninth missile test in the last 40 days.

While eight of those were successful, a new version of Nirbhay missile developed snags during flight. “The series of tests indicated India’s operational readiness to meet any eventuality and also establish the reliability of the deterrent component of the country’s strategic arsenal,” the official added.

With a strike range of 350 km, Prithvi was India’s first indigenous nuke capable ballistic missile. The missile already inducted into the armed forces can carry up to 1000 Kg warhead. It uses Advanced Inertial Guidance System (AIGS) with manoeuvring trajectory to reach the target with a few metre accuracy.

The missile, which carried a dummy payload covered the desired striking range before plunging into the sea at a predetermined splash-down point. The Prithvi missile can be taken close to the forward line over any kind of terrain.

It has been designed to deliver advanced warheads deep into enemy territory. The missile dives at the target at an 80-degree angle.