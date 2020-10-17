Proposed rebuilding of temple revives Mizoram-Tripura border row

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The proposed “reconstruction” of a Shiva temple on a piece of land on the Mizoram-Tripura border has revived border disputes between the two states.

As words about the Brus’ (also called Reangs) plan to reconstruct the temple at Phuldungsai village spread, the local Mizos started opposing it. Phuldungsai has both Bru and Mizo populations. Brus are by and large Hindus while Mizos are Christians.

Fearing a law and order situation, Mizoram’s Mamit district administration clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC at the site while the North Tripura district authorities deployed personnel of the Tripura State Rifles and police on the border. The Tripura government also denied permission to a Bru organisation, called Bru Songrongma Mthoh (BSM), for the temple’s rebuilding.

In a letter to BSM vice president Babujoy Reang, Chandni Chandran, who is a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in North Tripura district, said large congregations were prohibited given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is an apprehension of communal clashes as there is an ensuing boundary dispute between Tripura and Mizoram in the area. A path of discussion and reconciliation involving all the stakeholders is necessary for the issue and you are instructed to not undertake any such activities without the prior permission of authority taking into account the sensitive nature of the issue involving different communities and the strategic location of Phuldungsai,” the SDM wrote to the Bru leader.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said the prohibitory orders had been clamped to thwart any untoward incident.

“We feel the place is inside Mizoram and as such, there is opposition from the locals. No individual or group can construct a building on public land, for a religious or non-religious purpose, without permission from the competent authorities,” Chuaungo said.

He claimed that the site in question had never been in dispute. “When we look at the site where the temple is to be constructed, we realise that it is inside Mizoram. That’s why we said don’t do it,” he said.

Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi had written to her Tripura counterpart Barun Kumar Sahu on October 9 requesting him to issue necessary instructions to district authorities “for the immediate and indefinite stoppage of the (temple’s) proposed construction”.

She also wrote that the Survey of India had been requested to facilitate joint spot verification with the two-state governments to resolve the border issue at the earliest.

Babujoy Reang claimed that a temple was constructed at the site in 1943 but it was demolished in 2013.

“We wanted to rebuild the temple so the Hindus can offer prayers. We had brought a “Shiva Linga” from the office of Vishva Hindu Parishad at Dharmanagar (in Tripura) recently for installation at the temple and planned some rituals on October 19 and 20,” he said, adding, “Till a decade ago, there was no border dispute there”.