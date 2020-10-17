UP film city: YEIDA invites proposals from prospective developers

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has started the process of inviting proposals from prospective developers who can work on the Film City project, proposed to be located in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway.

UP government has planned to develop the Film City via UP Film Bandhu, a state agency that handles projects related to films.

As per the YEIDA sources, the process to hire a consultant and developers was started on the directives of the state government. The hiring of the consultant or developer is being expedited so that a detailed project report (DPR) could also be presented and work could be fast-tracked.

“We have issued a request so that interested consultants or developers can submit their proposals. Soon, we will select a consultant,” said a senior YEIDA official.

The project was announced by CM Yogi Adityanath on September 18. Subsequently, the YEIDA on September 20 had sent a proposal stating that it has 780 acres earmarked for industrial purposes and 220 acres for commercial usage in Sector 21, which would be suitable to set up a film city. The land is located only six kilometres away from the Jewar airport and 12 km from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The authority has been exploring three options -- public-private-partnership, development by the authority, or by a single developer.

The authority has discussed these three models to decide the future course of action. However, the YEIDA officials claimed that once the DPR would be ready, it would be easier to decide the model most suitable to develop the Film City.

The proposed Film City would be equipped with world-class data centre along with all pre-production and the post-production infrastructure, processing labs, VFX and digital technology of international level.