STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP film city: YEIDA invites proposals from prospective developers

The authority has been exploring three options -- public-private-partnership, development by the authority, or by a single developer.

Published: 17th October 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

UP government has planned to develop the Film City via UP Film Bandhu, a state agency that handles projects related to films.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has started the process of inviting proposals from prospective developers who can work on the Film City project, proposed to be located in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway.

UP government has planned to develop the Film City via UP Film Bandhu, a state agency that handles projects related to films.

As per the YEIDA sources, the process to hire a consultant and developers was started on the directives of the state government. The hiring of the consultant or developer is being expedited so that a detailed project report (DPR) could also be presented and work could be fast-tracked. 

“We have issued a request so that interested consultants or developers can submit their proposals. Soon, we will select a consultant,” said a senior YEIDA official.

The project was announced by CM Yogi Adityanath on September 18. Subsequently, the YEIDA on September 20 had sent a proposal stating that it has 780 acres earmarked for industrial purposes and 220 acres for commercial usage in Sector 21, which would be suitable to set up a film city. The land is located only six kilometres away from the Jewar airport and 12 km from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The authority has been exploring three options -- public-private-partnership, development by the authority, or by a single developer.

The authority has discussed these three models to decide the future course of action. However, the YEIDA officials claimed that once the DPR would be ready, it would be easier to decide the model most suitable to develop the Film City.

The proposed Film City would be equipped with world-class data centre along with all pre-production and the post-production infrastructure, processing labs, VFX and digital technology of international level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP film city Noida film city UP Film Bandhu YEIDA
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp