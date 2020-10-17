‘Uphold rights of GN Saibaba in Nagpur Central Jail’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Committee for the Defence and Release of GN Saibaba expressed concern that the differently-abled professor would be going on a hunger strike starting from October 21 for seeking his basic rights of a prisoner.

The committee appealed to the Nagpur Central Jail authorities to intervene and ensure Saibaba’s basic rights are upheld, and that his life was not endangered.

“We appeal to all democratic organisations and individuals to raise these concerns with the Nagpur jail authorities to ensure that G. N. Saibaba’s rights under the custody of the state are not infringed upon,” a statement said.

Saibaba, a DU professor with 90 per cent disabilities, is currently lodged in Nagpur Central Jail under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act since 2014. The professor has decided to go on a hunger strike starting October 21 in order to gain the basic rights of gaining access to reading material, letters and medicines.

Unfair restrictions and harassment faced by him are aggravated by inability of family or lawyers to visit him in jail due to the COVID-19 pandemic, observed the committee.