West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh tests positive for coronavirus

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday tested positive for coronavirus following which he was taken to a private hospital, health department sources said.

Ghosh with mild fever was admitted to the high dependency unit (HDU) of the hospital, they said.

"He is having 102-degree fever and undergoing treatment. He is being treated for the disease. His oxygen saturation level is fine. There is nothing to worry about," a senior doctor at the hospital said.

The Medinipur MP had been keeping unwell for the last couple of days following which he took the COVID-19 test.