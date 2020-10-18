STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam-Mizoram border row: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls up PMO, MHA

At least eight people were injured and houses and shops torched in a fresh border dispute between Assam and Mizoram. 

Published: 18th October 2020 10:23 PM

The locals claimed over 40 Assam villagers were injured.

The locals claimed over 40 Assam villagers were injured. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal apprised the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Assam-Mizoram border row that erupted on Saturday in the state over phone. Sonowal also telephoned his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga.

At least eight people were injured and houses and shops torched in a fresh border dispute between Assam and Mizoram. 

The incident occurred at Vairengte-Lailapur on the border of Cachar in Assam and Kolasib in Mizoram on Saturday night.

“During the talk, CM Sonowal stressed on taking productive measures and joint efforts to address the border issues. He advocated amicably settling the border dispute and to work with cooperation for maintaining peace and law and order,” a statement issued by the CM’s office said.

The Cachar police said three houses and some roadside shops were torched while one person was injured. The locals claimed over 40 Assam villagers were injured.

“The miscreants from Mizoram are creating problems without any reason. They torched three houses and some shops by the roadside. An injured villager is admitted in the hospital. We are trying to sort out the issues,” Cachar Superintendent of Police BL Meena told The New Indian Express.

The Kolasib administration said seven civilians from Mizoram were injured.

It added that Zoramthanga assured Sonowal of the maintenance of peace.

