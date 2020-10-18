Bihar polls: People's trust in PM Modi will benefit BJP and allies, says Fadnavis

By ANI

PATNA: Amid the ongoing campaining in Bihar for the ensuing State Assembly polls, Bihar BJP poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that people's trust on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not only benefit his party but also its allies.

"A lot of enthusiasm is seen among people, wherever we go in Bihar and take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name. The country and its people have placed their trust in PM Modi. This trust will benefit not only us but also our allies," Fadnavis, who is a former chief minister of Maharashtra told reporters.

The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly.

The JDU, which has a share of 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota.

BJP had earlier this week formally inducted the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and assigned the party 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for the Bihar polls.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.