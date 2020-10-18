STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar polls: With former ally LJP eating into Dalit vote base, BJP and JDU become extra cautious

The LJP campaign against incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar is being seen in the BJP as a message for Dalits across the state to vote against the NDA.

Published: 18th October 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan. | (File | PTI)

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan. (File photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party is becoming extra cautious to showcase the BJP-JDU unity in the face of the Lok Janshakti Party emerging as a potential spoiler for both the NDA constituents. 

The LJP campaign against incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar is being seen in the BJP as a message for Dalits across the state to vote against the NDA.

While the chief minister hopes to retain the support base among Mahadalits, a classification for a large number of Dalit sub-castes, the BJP is wary of the party's new-found following among Dalits slipping away because of the high pitch campaign of the LJP.

"Paswans among Dalits may consolidate in favour of the LJP along with a few more Dalit sub-castes. By fielding candidates against the JD(U), the LJP campaign is giving a pan-Bihar message. In seats where the BJP is in contention, the LJP campaign may influence Dalits to vote for the Opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan," a senior BJP functionary said.

ALSO READ | Nitish to be next CM of Bihar, asserts Amit Shah amid tensions between BJP, LJP

The Muslim-Yadav-Dalit consolidation against the NDA could boost the prospects of the Mahagathbandhan consisting of the RJD-Congress-Left, note political observers.

The BJP has already gone into damage control, holding joint rallies with senior leaders of the JD(U) to ward off the perception on the ground of the saffron outfit entertaining a Plan-B in the post-poll scenario.

The BJP is leaning on the appeal of the incumbent chief minister to transfer the Mahadalit vote base to the party's candidates and ensure unity among workers of the NDA constituents.

The LJP has also put up a few candidates against the BJP in the Bihar Assembly elections. Some BJP rebels are also in the fray in a number of constituencies.

Besides the two large alliances, smaller parties in regions of their respective political influences are also testing their might, banking on the caste appeal of individual candidates. 

"There’s a clear scenario of multi-cornered contests on most of the constituencies and holding on to respective support bases is a clear challenge for the NDA constituents,"  added the BJP functionary.

Grand Alliance manifesto promises special status for Bihar

RJD's chief ministerial face Tejashawi Yadav christened the Grand Alliance's manifesto as 'Pran Hamar' (our resolve), which calls for a special status for Bihar and repealing the new farm laws.

"(US President) Trump will not come to accord special status to Bihar, which was once promised by the Prime Minister," he said, in an apparent reference to Modi's ties with the US President.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDA Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020 BJP JDU LJP Bihar Dalit votes
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
A view of the India Gate shrouded in haze in New Delhi Friday Oct. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Double whammy: Delhi now fighting its worst air pollution amid high COVID-19 caseload
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp