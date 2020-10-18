Businessman’s son kidnapped for ransom found murdered 3 days later in Madhya Pradesh, 3 held

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, the 13-year-old son of a transporter, who was kidnapped on Thursday evening for ransom in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, was found murdered. His body was recovered from a canal on Sunday morning.

Acting in the matter, the Jabalpur police arrested three accused in the case on Sunday.

According to Jabalpur district police superintendent, the body of Class VII student, 13-year-old Aditya Lamba, son of Jabalpur-based transporter Mukesh Lamba was found dumped in the canal in Bichuwa village of Panagar police station area of Jabalpur district only on Sunday morning.

Ongoing probe into the matter took the police to the three accused who are aged between 24 and 30 years. Two of the arrested accused, Rahul and Karan, are already accused in five and seven criminal cases.

Primary grilling of the arrested men has revealed that they had planned the teenager’s abduction for ransom of Rs 2 crore as they were running short of money.

Instead, the boy was strangled to death by the accused as he had identified one of them, while they were having refreshments at a hotel on Friday.

Before killing the boy, they recorded his voice and used it to get Rs 8 lakh as ransom from his businessman father Mukesh Lamba on Saturday.

Acting on the tip off, the police arrested the accused and also recovered Rs 7.66 lakh out of the Rs 8 lakh ransom paid to them.

The police then traced the kidnapped boy’s body in the canal on Sunday morning.