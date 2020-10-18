Congress to highlight Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in farmers' movement

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the BJP trying to appropriate the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Congress has now decided to highlight contribution of Patel, along with former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, to farmers' movement and their rights to take on the Union government over new agriculture laws.

While the three Congress ruled states are set to pass state legislation overriding the farm laws, the party has decided to observe October 31, birth anniversary of Patel and death anniversary of Indira Gandhi as 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas'. The state units have been asked to observe satyagraha and upwaas (fasting) against 'anti-farmer and anti-labour laws'.

"Party leaders may highlight the special contribution of Sardar Patel to the farmers' movement and their rights, particularly in the context of Bardoli Farmer’s Movement. Party leaders should highlight how Modi government is attacking the 'Green Revolution' ushered in by Indira Gandhi making India self-sustainable in food security.

How the Minimum Support Price carved out by Pt Jawahar lal Nehru is being done away with by the BJP and Modi government needs to be highlighted,” said a communication sent to all state units by the party’s organisation incharge KC Venugopal.

The BJP has been appropriating Patel at several occasions and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year attributed Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the government’s decision of withdrawing the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 to him and that the centre government had fulfilled Patel’s dream of full integration of J&K to India.

With the BJP holding farmer yatras to allay fears of farmers’ on the laws passed in Parliament, the Congress has asked the state chiefs, party MPs and MLAs to take out tractor rallies, on the lines of Rahul Gandhi, to "demolish the fraudulent farmer yatras being undertaken by BJP and its office bearers".

The party has also asked to hold dharnas to observe 'Mahila and Dalit Utpidan Virodhi Diwas' on October 25 to mark the increasing atrocities against marginalised communities, especially Dalits. "Ever since the passing of anti-farm Bills and the Hathras incident, the Congress has been on the streets, fighting for the rights of our farmers and demanding justice for our sister," said the missive sent to state units.