CRPF personnel, civilian injured in grenade attack by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama
Terrorists hurled the grenade at security forces near the Tral Sumo stand in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
Published: 18th October 2020 06:20 PM | Last Updated: 18th October 2020 06:20 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the CRPF and a civilian were injured in a grenade explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.
He said the explosion caused minor injuries to ASI Asim Ali of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian, Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh.
Both the injured men were rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries, the official said.
The police have lodged a case and a probe is in progress, he added.