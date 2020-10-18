STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave

First, I cannot vouch for the truthfulness or otherwise of the contents of the letter of the CM’s letter to the Chief Justice of India.

Published: 18th October 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde should not only be looked into but it also gives the judiciary an opportunity to set up a mechanism to deal with questions raised against the conduct of judges, senior advocate and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave tells Kanu Sarda.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that Justice NV Ramana's daughters are involved in questionable land deals relating to the Amaravati capital project because of which Justice Ramana is interfering in the functioning of the Andhra Pradesh high court. Do you think this is possible?

First, I cannot vouch for the truthfulness or otherwise of the contents of the letter of the CM's letter to the Chief Justice of India. But having said that I must say that if one constitutional authority makes a formal complaint against another such an authority, that too containing such serious charges, it must be looked into.

The matters alleged can easily be cross verified by an independent person that may be appointed by the Chief Justice. Secondly, the judiciary owes it to the nation to prove that the contents of the letter are false. It must show it is transparent and not opaque, as is generally perceived by many.

The judiciary is the ultimate protector of the Constitution of India and the fundamental rights of citizens. To do so well, it must be strong and independent and that is in its own hands. If it fails, democracy fails.There is a view that Jagan wrote the letter because a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Ramana is hearing a case relating to MPs and MLAs involved in criminal cases and Jagan is also an accused.

Do you think there is a link between his letter and the case?

I cannot speculate about the intent behind writing such a letter. It is undoubtedly most extraordinary that such a letter should be written in the first place. Never in the history of India has this happened. I am sure the CM being an astute politician and the leader of the state had good reasons to take such a step. He must have been compelled to do so after much thinking. Yes, there are cases against pending him and the bench presided over by Justice Ramana has passed orders which affect those cases. It is also a matter of public knowledge that former CM N Chandrababu Naidu has good reason to regain power in AP.

In your view what should be the CJI’s next step, does he have to call a full court meeting to deliberate on the letter or does he have to set up an inquiry committee?

I think the CJI is a very responsible and sound leader of the judiciary of the country and he is capable of taking a wise and right course in this matter. I would not like to speculate on his moves except to say that he would be well advised in the larger interests of the nation and the very integrity and independence of this great institution, the Supreme Court of India, that he does act in a just and proper way and not put the matter to rest or simply brush it aside.

What do you think needs to be changed in the present system of appointment of judges? The present controversy alleges favouritism by a senior judge towards other judges.

I am totally against the collegium system for appointing judges to the SC and high courts. I feel since the SC wrested that power in 1992-3 in the appointment of judges, the judiciary has faced far more challenges in the administration of justice than before.

The system has many times not been able to appoint the best from those available, appointing on mere seniority, judges who were not the most meritorious and were not very independent. The executive has the last word even today in these appointments. What is needed is a fiercely independent authority to make such appointments, which again is a distant dream in the foreseeable future.

Does the appointment system need more transparency? Why is the Supreme Court not adopting the memorandum of procedure? My previous answer addresses this question. What do you think is stopping the Supreme Court from putting in place a proper grievance redressal system?

The judiciary is a very unique institution. It constantly wants to and does remind the nation and all its authorities about transparency and accountability. But when it comes to itself, it is the most opaque and unaccountable body. Nobody knows about the inner functioning of the system on the administrative side. It is shrouded in mystery, including in the appointments of judges to the high courts and the SC.

The recent case involving the sexual harassment charge against former chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and the manner in which the SC dismissed it and dismissed the lady from service and then reinstated her after the new CJI took over has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Similarly, former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul's suicide note naming two former chief justices, JS Keher and Dipak Misra, and the way his widow’s complaint was brushed under the carpet leave a lot to be desired while the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput gives the court the justification to order a CBI probe.

No, the system has no room for questioning the personal conduct of judges of the higher courts, much less inquire against them. And I have no doubt it will not be put in place for a long, long time. Jagan’s letter offers the judiciary an opportunity to set up such a mechanism forthwith and allay the apprehensions of all citizens that the judges are also under the law.

Many are questioning Jagan for going public with his letter to chief justice SA Bobde. Do you think it was improper of the CM to reveal the confidential letter?

Yes, I definitely feel that the CM should have in all propriety kept the letter confidential. But then even if he had done so, the media puts everything in the public domain so anyway it would have emerged in the public eventually. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave Jagan Mohan Reddy SA Bobde Jagan CJI allegations Andhra Pradesh HC
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp