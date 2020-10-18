Madhya Pradesh: MGNREGA job cards bear actresses' photos, action taken against officials

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Services of a gram rozgar sahayak have been terminated, while the panchayat secretary of the village has been suspended in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, after the matter of MGNREGA job cards bearing pictures of Bollywood actresses, including Deepika Padukone came to the fore.

According to Khargone panchayat CEO Gaurav Benal, panchayat secretary of Peeparkheda Naka village Mojilal Senani has been suspended and the services were terminated on the directions of district collector Anugraha P.

As per the Khargone panchayat CEO, the primary probe into the matter has revealed that the 11 job cards (on which pictures of Deepika Padukone and other actresses were reportedly found on the MGNREGA web portal) holder families possessed on the ground job cards bearing the pictures of the family’s head only and not the Bollywood actresses.

He further claimed that those families have also told the investigating team that they’ve been paid wages for the work done by them under the job guarantee scheme. "Pictures of the Bollywood actresses are no longer visible on the concerned 11 job cards on the web portal anymore. Probe is underway to find out how such alleged manipulation of images on the job cards happened on the portal. If required technical experts will be roped in for detailed investigation," the CEO said.