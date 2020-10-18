MP bypolls: Row erupts as Kamal Nath calls BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item'

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former CM Kamal Nath has kicked up a political storm by referring BJP leader Imarti Devi as an “item.”

Imarti Devi, the women and child development minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and the three-time former Congress MLA from Dabra (SC) seat, is seeking re-election as BJP candidate from the same seat in Gwalior district.

Interestingly, Devi held the same portfolio in Nath-led Congress government, which fell seven months back.

Addressing a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Suresh Raje in Dabra assembly seat, the ex-CM said “Suresh Raje Ji hamare ummeedwar hain saral swabhav ke seedhe saadhe hain….ye uske jaise nahi hain…kya hai uska naam, mai kya uska naam loon… aap toh usko mere se jyada pahchante hain… aap ko mujhe pahle hi savdhan kar dena chahiye thaa… ki ye kya item hai. (Suresh Raje our candidate here is a simple man and not like her. What’s her name, you all know her better than me, you all should have warned me… what an item!).”

While Nath made the controversial reference about his ex-cabinet colleague, another former cabinet colleague and Congress MLA Vijaylaxmi Sadho stood close to him.

Nath referring to Imarti Devi as “item” triggered major political controversy in the 28 assembly bypolls-bound state. All prominent BJP leaders jumped on to development to attack the ex-CM and Congress party.

“It’s shocking, how can a veteran politician like Kamal Nath make such disrespectful reference about one of our ministers, who was a cabinet minister in the Congress government led by him. This is shameful and amounts to disrespect to both women as well as Dalits,” said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The state’s PWD minister and senior BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava, while condemning Nath’s statements, questioned: “How can Nath make such sexist remark against a woman politician who was part of his own cabinet seven months back. Did Kamal Nath harbour similar feelings for her while she was part of his government?”

The state BJP president VD Sharma termed Nath’s reference about Imarti Devi as an insult to women power during the holy month of Navaratra.

A BJP delegation led by state party general secretary and former state women commission member Kavita Patidar submitted a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO-MP) in Bhopal demanding action against Nath for the sexist reference.

Reacting over the controversy, senior state Congress leader Vibha Patel said: “Neither Kamal Nath nor any other Congress leader ever intends to insult women. The BJP leaders have made a habit of unnecessarily raking up such issues. Why don’t the BJP leaders say anything on the objectionable statements of their own leaders made on shocking incidents like Hathras gang-rape.”

Two days ago, the women and child development minister Imarti Devi had alleged that Nath, while being the state’s CM, used to pay Rs 5 lakh to each of those MLAs who couldn’t be accommodated by him in his council of ministers.