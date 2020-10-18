STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP bypolls: Row erupts as Kamal Nath calls BJP's Imarti Devi an 'item'

This is shameful and amounts to disrespect to both women as well as Dalits, said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Published: 18th October 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File Photos)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former CM Kamal Nath has kicked up a political storm by referring BJP leader Imarti Devi as an “item.”

Imarti Devi, the women and child development minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and the three-time former Congress MLA from Dabra (SC) seat, is seeking re-election as BJP candidate from the same seat in Gwalior district. 

Interestingly, Devi held the same portfolio in Nath-led Congress government, which fell seven months back.

Addressing a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Suresh Raje in Dabra assembly seat, the ex-CM said “Suresh Raje Ji hamare ummeedwar hain saral swabhav ke seedhe saadhe hain….ye uske jaise nahi hain…kya hai uska naam, mai kya uska naam loon… aap toh usko mere se jyada pahchante hain… aap ko mujhe pahle hi savdhan kar dena chahiye thaa… ki ye kya item hai. (Suresh Raje our candidate here is a simple man and not like her. What’s her name, you all know her better than me, you all should have warned me… what an item!).”

While Nath made the controversial reference about his ex-cabinet colleague, another former cabinet colleague and Congress MLA Vijaylaxmi Sadho stood close to him.

Nath referring to Imarti Devi as “item” triggered major political controversy in the 28 assembly bypolls-bound state. All prominent BJP leaders jumped on to development to attack the ex-CM and Congress party.

“It’s shocking, how can a veteran politician like Kamal Nath make such disrespectful reference about one of our ministers, who was a cabinet minister in the Congress government led by him. This is shameful and amounts to disrespect to both women as well as Dalits,” said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The state’s PWD minister and senior BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava, while condemning Nath’s statements, questioned: “How can Nath make such sexist remark against a woman politician who was part of his own cabinet seven months back. Did Kamal Nath harbour similar feelings for her while she was part of his government?”

The state BJP president VD Sharma termed Nath’s reference about Imarti Devi as an insult to women power during the holy month of Navaratra.

A BJP delegation led by state party general secretary and former state women commission member Kavita Patidar submitted a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO-MP) in Bhopal demanding action against Nath for the sexist reference.

Reacting over the controversy, senior state Congress leader Vibha Patel said: “Neither Kamal Nath nor any other Congress leader ever intends to insult women. The BJP leaders have made a habit of unnecessarily raking up such issues. Why don’t the BJP leaders say anything on the objectionable statements of their own leaders made on shocking incidents like Hathras gang-rape.”

Two days ago, the women and child development minister Imarti Devi had alleged that Nath, while being the state’s CM, used to pay Rs 5 lakh to each of those MLAs who couldn’t be accommodated by him in his council of ministers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath Imarti Devi item MP bypolls Dabra seat
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
A view of the India Gate shrouded in haze in New Delhi Friday Oct. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Double whammy: Delhi now fighting its worst air pollution amid high COVID-19 caseload
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp