NISHAD party MLA among 3 booked for allegedly raping singer in Uttar Pradesh

The singer alleged that in 2014 Mishra had called her to his house for a programme, when he raped her and threatened to kill her if she ever spoke up about the incident.

Published: 18th October 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHADOHI: Three men, including NISHAD party MLA Vijay Mishra and his son, were booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old singer, police said.

NISHAD party is an ally of the ruling BJP.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the singer alleged that in 2014 Mishra had called her to his house for a programme, when he raped her and threatened to kill her if she ever spoke up about the incident.

She alleged that in 2015, she was raped at a hotel in Varanasi.

She also claimed that once after raping her, Mishra told his son and nephew to drop her home but, both of them allegedly raped her before taking her back.

The singer lodged a complaint at Gopiganj police station on Sunday after she came to know that Mishra was lodged in Agra jail in connection with a case involving land grabbing.

His wife and his son are co-accused in the case.

Mishra was shifted to Agra central jail from Chitrakoot jail around three weeks back.

In August, Vijay Mishra, his wife and son were booked on several serious charges including property grabbing on a complaint by their relative Krishna Mohan Mishra.

Ramlali Mishra (wife of the MLA) is out after getting anticipatory bail from high court, while his son is absconding after his bail plea was rejected.

Mishra was arrested by the police from Madhya Pradesh and subsequently jailed.

