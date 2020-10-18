STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sharp rise in students opting for Tamil, Bengali languages in NEET exams

NEET (Undergraduate) is the only professional examination in which the test is conducted in many national languages.

Published: 18th October 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

NEET exam hall

Medical aspirants and their parents waiting outside a NEET examination hall in Chennai. (File photo | Express)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was a significant drop in the number of candidates who registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in some regional languages, but a significant increase in those writing the paper in Tamil and Bengali.

The sharpest drop was seen in the number of students writing the test in Marathi and Odia this year. In 2020, only 822 students registered for the examination in the language, making it the least preferred. Last year, 31,490 students had opted for it. 

The test, whose results came out on Friday, is held in 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Urdu and eight regional languages. In fact, NEET (Undergraduate) is the only professional examination in which the test is conducted in many national languages.

Gujarati was the preferred language for nearly 60,000 candidates while Marathi saw only 6,258 opting for it this time. The number of students with Kannada as the language of choice for the test also saw a reduction by nearly half.

Tamil, Bengali and Assamese saw a jump. Bengali was the choice of 36,593 students in 2010 as against 4,750 in 2019 while the number of students opting for Tamil went up from 1,017 last year to 17,000. 

Overall, out of over 15 lakh students who had registered for the highly competitive entrance test, over 91 per cent or 1,46,7672 preferred the test in English and Hindi with 79.08 per cent opting for English. There was, however, a marginal rise in the number of students opting for Hindi compared to the last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil NEET writers NEET exams NEET language preference NEET Bengali writers
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
A view of the India Gate shrouded in haze in New Delhi Friday Oct. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Double whammy: Delhi now fighting its worst air pollution amid high COVID-19 caseload
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp