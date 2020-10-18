STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two women jump out of running cab after driver molests one of them in Punjab's Amritsar

A third woman was also in the cab and was rescued by locals who chased and intercepted the vehicle when they saw the duo jumping out of the taxi, police said, adding that the driver was later arrested

Published: 18th October 2020 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

domestic violence

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Two women in Punjab's Amritsar sustained injuries on Saturday after they jumped out of a running cab when its driver allegedly tried to molest one of them, police said.

A third woman was also in the cab and was rescued by locals who chased and intercepted the vehicle when they saw the duo jumping out of the taxi, police said, adding that the driver was later arrested.

SHO Robin Hans said the three women had hired the cab in the evening to go to a restaurant in Ranjit Avenue locality.

"When the taxi was on the way, its driver started molesting one of the three women. But as she resisted, he started to increase the vehicle's speed. However, she, along with one more woman, jumped out of the running cab," the SHO said.

"Some people who were standing on the roadside saw the two women jumping out of the running cab.

They chased and intercepted the vehicle and came to the rescue of the third woman," he said.

The cab driver fled from the scene, but police arrested him shortly after the incident, Hans said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amritsar cab assault case Amritsar Punjab crime cases Punjab crimes against women
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp