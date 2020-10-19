STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,015 new coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh takes total tally to 1,61,203

1,287 patients were discharged from hospitals since Sunday evening, taking the state's recovery count to 1,45,421.

Published: 19th October 2020 09:27 PM

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,015 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed its caseload to 1,61,203, while 13 fatalities took the death toll to 2,786, a health official said.

Three patients died in Bhopal, two each in Indore and Gwalior and one each in Jabalpur, Dhar, Damoh, Harda, Sheopur and Burhanpur, said officials.

Of 1,015 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 190, Indore 181 and Jabalpur 60.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 31,804, including 659 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally was 22,560 with 451 fatalities.

Jabalpur has so far recorded 12,190 cases.

Indore now has 3,590 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Jabalpur is 1,896 and 838, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,61,203, new cases 1,015, death toll 2,786, recovered 1,45,421, active cases 12,996, number of people tested so far 26,07,185.

