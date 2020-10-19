STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,960 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths in Rajasthan, total infection tally at 1,75,266

Published: 19th October 2020 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan on Monday reported 12 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the state's death toll to 1,760, while 1,960 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,75,266.

According to a health bulletin, 1,52,573 people have been discharged after treatment, while the number of active cases stands at 20,893.

So far, Jaipur has recorded the highest number of deaths at 352, followed by 167 in Jodhpur, 130 in Bikaner, 128 in Ajmer, 112 in Kota, 89 in Bharatpur, 73 in Pali, 52 in Nagaur, 62 in Udaipur, 50 in Alwar, 46 in Sikar, 31 in Barmer, 27 in Dholpur and 26 each in Banswara, Baran and Rajsamand.

The districts which reported fresh cases include Jaipur (371), Jodhpur (309), Alwar (213) and Bharatpur (137).

