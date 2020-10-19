STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid farmers protests in state, Punjab bars ‘cheaper’ paddy from UP, Bihar 

The step has been taken as local traders and rice millers are purchasing paddy from UP and Bihar at Rs 900-Rs 1,100 per quintal, which is much below the minimum support price of Rs 1,888.

Published: 19th October 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers raise slogans as they block train tracks with tractors on the twentieth day of their ongoing 'Rail Roko' protest. (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab, the epicentre of farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new agri laws, has virtually barred produce coming from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with trucks being stopped at the borders.

The step has been taken as local traders and rice millers are purchasing paddy from UP and Bihar at Rs 900-Rs 1,100 per quintal, which is much below the minimum support price of Rs 1,888 at which they sell it to state agencies in Punjab.

After paying a transportation cost of Rs 100-200 per quintal, they make a clear profit of at least Rs 500 per quintal but in the process, cause huge losses to state government and farmers.  

Punjab government fears glutting of it mandis by outside farmers will impact the disbursal of cash credit limit (CCL) amount to its own farmers. 

With Rs 30,220 crore of CCL approved by the RBI, the state might fall short of the amount for its own farmers if those from outside come and sell their produce in Punjab.

 The government’s step, however, is in contravention of new central laws which permit free movement of agricultural produce between states.

A official of the state food and civil supplies department said, “In the last two days, in a joint operation by police and Punjab Mandi Board, we have intercepted 39 trucks at Shambhu border carrying 30,000 bags of paddy worth about Rs 1.50 crore.  Cases against eight truck owners have been registered and their vehicles have been seized.’’

Onkar Singh Agaul, general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), said, “Three-four days after the procurement began on September 26, this racket was started by traders.”

We will fight farm laws in SC: Punjab CM

With consensus among Punjab Congress MLAs on not implementing the farm laws in the state, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was authorised by his cabinet to take any legislative or legal decision he may deem fit to protect the interests of farmers.

The cabinet decided that a strategy to counter the ‘black farm laws’ will be finalised ahead of the two-day special assembly session from Monday.

“We will fight this in the Supreme Court,” Amarinder said at a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party. The unconstitutional laws, which were against federalism, had to be countered effectively, the MLAs said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp