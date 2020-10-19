STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anyone with self-respect will not continue in the post: Pawar targets Maharashtra Governor

Talking to reporters in Osmanabad district, Pawar said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also said that certain use of words could have been avoided in the letter.

Published: 19th October 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Targeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said anybody with self-respect will not continue in the post.

Talking to reporters in Osmanabad district, Pawar said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also said that certain use of words could have been avoided in the letter.

"Anyone with self-respect will not continue in the post. Who are we to make any demand," Pawar said.

"After the Union home minister's statement expressing disappointment over language in the letter, anybody with self- respect will take a call on whether to continue in the post or not," he added.

Koshyari recently wrote to Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state and asked if the Shiv Sena president had "suddenly turned secular," triggering a war of words between the governor and the chief minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday told a news channel that "Koshyari could have chosen his words better".

Asked about speculations that senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse may join the NCP, Pawar said Khadse was earlier the leader of opposition and played a huge role in building the BJP in the state.

"He would criticise us and we would take note of it," the NCP chief said.

"One is bound to feel disturbed if his contributions and hard work are not taken note of. He may think why shouldn't he shift to a party which appreciates his work," he said.

Khadse has been sulking since he was made to resign as a minister in the then BJP government in 2016 on allegations of corruption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagat Singh Koshyari Uddhav Thackeray Sharad Pawar
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp