Bengal records 3,992 new coronavirus infections, active cases at 34,584

The number of active cases rose to 34,584 with the detection of new cases. West Bengal tested 43,619 samples for COVID-19 since Sunday.

Published: 19th October 2020 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Record 3,992 new COVID-19 cases were detected in West Bengal on Monday, taking the state's tally to 3,25,028, as per a bulletin issued by the health department.

Sixty-three more people died in the state, taking the toll to 6,119, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,272 persons recovered from the disease, it added.

The highest of 858 new cases were detected in the North 24 Parganas district, while 809 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata. South 24 Parganas witnessed 234 new cases, and Howrah recorded 229, it said.

Eighteen of the latest deaths happened in Kolkata, followed by Howrah (11) and North 24 Parganas (10), it said.

Forty-six of the deaths reported during the day were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said. Senior doctor Sujan Kumar Mitra succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital during the day, officials said.

Mitra, 84, was the former professor of the Calcutta National Medical College's general medicine department.

So far, over 25 doctors have died due to COVID-19 in the state, officials said.

