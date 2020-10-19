STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhopal diary

Former BJP MLA Parul Sahu, who is now contesting from Surkhi seat of Sagar district as a Congress candidate, was recently seen frying puris in the kitchen of a family.

Published: 19th October 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Candidates are cooking, in the voters’ kitchen
Former BJP MLA Parul Sahu, who is now contesting from Surkhi seat of Sagar district as a Congress candidate, was recently seen frying puris in the kitchen of a family. Sahu, on the campaign trail, had reached a house to seek votes while the female members were busy cooking. Sahu, much to the surprise of the family, joined them and fried puris before enjoying a meal with the family

CM Chouhan’s son hits campaign trail
Kartikey Singh Chouhan, the son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has joined the campaigning for the assembly by-polls in 28 seats on November 3. Wearing blue denims and a white shirt, the Symbiosis-Pune graduate addressed a meeting organised by the party’s youth wing in Mungaoli assembly constituency of Ashok Nagar district recently. This is not the first time Chouhan has hit the campaign trail. During the 2018 assembly elections, both Kartikey and mother Sadhna Singh had proactively campaigned for Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his Budhni constituency in Sehore district, while the CM was busy addressing meetings across the state. Kartikey is a member of the state working committee of the BJYM.

MP’s Nuzhat to star in Women’s T20 Challenge
Indian wicketkeeper batswoman Nuzhat Parween will be part of the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers team for the Women’s T20 Challenge in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will be played during the playoffs phase of the ongoing IPL between November 4 and November 9. Parween, hailing from Jayant town of Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, has represented India in four matches so far. The 24-year-old had captained MP’s under-16 football side before taking to cricket in 2011. She had also won a gold medal in the 100 meters dash in a state athletics meet.

Tigress, cub found dead at Bandhavgarh
A 10-year-old tigress and its cub were found dead in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Saturday. According to sources, the autopsy suggested that while the tigress had died three-four days back, the cub died possibly on Saturday. Poisoning has not been ruled out as the cause of the deaths, an official said. Search operations by elephant patrolling teams are underway to locate the remaining three cubs of the tigress. The reserve has lost six tigers over the last six months. Sources said that there has been an increase in attacks on human beings in villages around the park. This increase in man-animal conflict could be the reason for these recent tiger deaths.

anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp