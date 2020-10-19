STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar polls 2020: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh to address over 18 rallies in state

The BJP is contesting elections in alliance with JD(U), and both the parties have inked pacts with VIP and HAM respectively.

Published: 19th October 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address more than 18 rallies over six days in poll-bound Bihar, his office said Monday.

Singh, a former president of the party, will address a rally each in Badh, Nokha and Aurangabad on October 21, and in Banka, Barhara and Ramgarh on October 22.

The Union minister will address 18-20 rallies in six days of campaigning during the three phases of polling on October 28, November 3 and 7.

The BJP is contesting elections in alliance with JD(U), and both the parties have inked pacts with VIP and HAM respectively.

BJP is contesting on 110 seats and has given 11 to VIP out of its quota, and JD(U) has fielded its candidates on 115 seats and left the remaining seven seats for HAM.

There are 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar polls 2020 Bihar elections 2020 Rajnath Singh
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp