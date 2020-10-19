STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar polls: Few takers for buses and choppers, LED TV screens are the rage

Compared to around 35,000 big passenger buses hired in 2015 polls and 40,000 in the 2019 elections, this time just100 buses have been booked so far.

Published: 19th October 2020 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Workers prepare an election campaign rath for Janata Dal United ahead of Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Oct 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: This election season, Bihar is missing its VIP choppers as well as hordes of buses used for ferrying crowds to political rallies. The traditional ‘business’ of elections has almost come to a halt as state goes to polls amid the pandemic.

Yet, guess who is happy? The LED TV and screen shop owners, as virtual rallies have made a smart entry into the scene. In the 2015 Assembly polls, 32 helicopters were booked by political parties, including 16 by the BJP.

This time around, only 11 have been hired — six by BJP and the rest by the JD(U) and others.

“Party rallies are limited for the three-phase polls. The focus is on virtual rallies through digital platforms,” says a senior BJP leader.

Money thus saved is being used for renting big LED screens and other platforms, he adds.

A single-engine helicopter is available for hire anywhere between Rs 80,000 and 1.5 lakh per hour depending on its seating capacity.

Hiring a twin-engine chopper can cost around Rs 4 lakh.

At present, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP chief J P Nadda are the only ones travelling by helicopters to address rallies.

Uday Kumar Singh, president of Bihar Motor Transporters Federation, says virtual rallies have reduced the bus renting business to almost 2% compared with the 2015 and 2019 elections.

Compared to around 35,000 big passenger buses hired in 2015 polls and 40,000 in the 2019 elections, this time just 100 buses have been booked so far.

“This year, hardly any party has approached us for buses,” says Singh. But many electronic shop owners are a happy lot.

A trader who doesn’t want to be named says more than 1.5 lakh pieces of LED screens and TV sets of bigger sizes were sold in the last three months while around 50,000 pieces were rented to political parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIP choppers BJP JDU RJD Congress Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar Elections 2020
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp