STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court orders FIR against four relatives of Nishad Party's MLA Vijay Mishra: Police

Bhadohi police officer Ram Badan Singh said the case against lawmaker's relative Krishna Mohan Tewari and his three sons were registered on the orders of Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Published: 19th October 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

BHADOHI: A man and his three sons related to jailed Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra have been booked by the Bhadohi police on court orders on allegations that they beat up a woman relative of the lawmaker after barging into her house in August this year.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the case against lawmaker's relative Krishna Mohan Tewari and his three sons were registered on the orders of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar.

The court gave the order on a petition by Mishra's another relative Pushplata Misra that Tiwari and his three sons, armed with lathis and swords, had barged into her house on August 19 and had forced her to sign on two stamp papers and snatched her gold chain before leaving, said Singh.

The case against Tiwari and his three sons -- Ram Kamal, Surya Kamal and Neel Kamal -- was registered on Friday at Gopiganj police station under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, said the SP.

Earlier on a complaint by Tiwari, MLA Vijay Mishra, his MLC wife Ram Lali and son Vishnu Mishra were booked by Bhadohi police on August 4 on charges of various penal offences, including land-grabbing.

Vijay Mishra was arrested by the police from Madhya Pradesh and is presently lodged in Agra jail.

MLA Mishra and his two sons were also booked by police on Sunday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old singer in 2014 and 2015.

Bhadohi SP Singh had on Sunday said the singer alleged that in 2014 Mishra had called her to his house for a programme when he raped her and threatened to kill her if she ever spoke about the incident.

She also alleged that in 2015, she was again raped by the MLA at a hotel in Varanasi, the SP said, adding she further claimed that once after raping her, Mishra told his son and nephew to drop her home but, both of them raped her before taking her back.

The singer lodged a complaint at Gopiganj police station on Sunday after she came to know that Mishra was lodged in Agra jail in connection with a case involving land grabbing.

His wife and his son are co-accused in the case.

Mishra was shifted to Agra central jail from Chitrakoot jail around three weeks back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Mishra Nishad Party
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp