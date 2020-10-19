STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid positive Jharkhand Minister Jagarnath Mahto shifted to Chennai hospital

According to doctors, if his conditions did not improve in the next couple of days, he may undergo lung transformation.

Published: 19th October 2020 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: School Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto was on Monday shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Chennai by an air ambulance following the deterioration in his health conditions. 

The minister, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on September 28 and was admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, had been on the ventilator since Sunday.

A team of doctors from Chennai visited Mahto and reviewed his health conditions in presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Medica Hospital in Ranchi. After a thorough checkup, doctors advised putting Mahto, whose lungs have been infected badly, on Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ACMO) popularly known as artificial lungs.

According to doctors, if his conditions did not improve in the next couple of days, he may undergo lung transformation.

In order to avoid traffic hassles en-route to Birsa Munda Airport, the entire stretch from Medica Hospital to Airport had been converted into a green zone. Chief Minister Hemant Soren had been keeping a close eye on the entire situation and was present there till the air ambulance took off.

“Finally, Jagarnath Mahto was shifted to MGM Hospital in Chennai on Monday. We are really thankful to the team of doctors from Chennai who visited him on our request on very short notice,” said CM Soren. He expected that Mahto will recover fully and return to Ranchi very soon.

After being tested positive for Covid-19, the minister was admitted to the Covid-19 centre of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on September 28. He was admitted to the  Ranchi Medica Hospital on October 1.

Mahto had hit the headlines recently for gifting cards to state toppers of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The minister, who himself is pursuing his schooling at the moment, also promised to adopt toppers from the next year so that they can finish their studies without any hurdle.

The education minister, a matriculate, had also surprised everyone by taking admission to Nawadih Devi Mahto Inter School in Bokaro, a school set up by him in 2006 after becoming MLA for the first time in 2005.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagarnath Mahto MGM Hospital Jharkhand education minister
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp