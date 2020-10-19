STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Durga Puja pandals in Bengal no-entry zones for visitors: High Court

The number of policemen in the state are not enough to control the crowd that spills over streets and pandals every year, the court said while elaborating on its decision.

Published: 19th October 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Labourers carrying an idol of Goddess Durga on their way to a puja pandal in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared all Durga Puja pandals across the state as the no-entry zone in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The order came only three days ahead of the state’s biggest festival. Only organisers will be allowed at pandals, the court said, while limiting the number to 25 for big pandals and 15 for the smaller ones.  

ALSO READ | Festivities in COVID times: Virtual pandal-hopping new normal this Durga puja

The court said all pandals will have to be barricaded on its entry points to ensure no visitor can enter. For small pandals, barricades will have to be erected at five meters from the structure and it is double for the big ones.

The number of policemen in the state are not enough to control the crowd that spills over streets and pandals every year, the court said while elaborating on its decision.

The court also expressed its disappointment saying the state government did not come up with a plan to implement the Covid-19 guidelines during the festival days. The director-general of police and the commissioner of Kolkata police have been directed to submit a report within four days of Laxmi Puja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
durga puja Bengal Durga Puja Kolkata Durga Puja Calcutta High Court
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp