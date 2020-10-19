Durga Puja pandals in Bengal no-entry zones for visitors: High Court

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared all Durga Puja pandals across the state as the no-entry zone in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order came only three days ahead of the state’s biggest festival. Only organisers will be allowed at pandals, the court said, while limiting the number to 25 for big pandals and 15 for the smaller ones.

The court said all pandals will have to be barricaded on its entry points to ensure no visitor can enter. For small pandals, barricades will have to be erected at five meters from the structure and it is double for the big ones.

The number of policemen in the state are not enough to control the crowd that spills over streets and pandals every year, the court said while elaborating on its decision.

The court also expressed its disappointment saying the state government did not come up with a plan to implement the Covid-19 guidelines during the festival days. The director-general of police and the commissioner of Kolkata police have been directed to submit a report within four days of Laxmi Puja.