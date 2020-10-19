Hathras case: CBI grills AMU hospital doctors, jailed accused

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A CBI team on Monday visited AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital to quiz the doctors who had treated the victim for around a fortnight. They also visited the four gang-rape accused to question them at Aligarh jail.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl in Boolgarhi village of Hathras district was allegedly raped by four youths of the same village in a millet field where she had gone to take fodder for her cattle on September 14. They had also allegedly beaten her up badly in a bid to kill her.

The victim succumbed to her injuries at Safdurjung hospital in Delhi on September 29. She had sustained grievous injuries in her neck and spine during the incident due to which the lower part of her body had paralysed.

The central probe agency has set up five teams to probe the incident.

At JNL medical college, the CBI team quizzed the doctors who had treated the victim during her stay at the hospital from September 14 to September 28. As per the sources, the interrogation of the doctors was focussed on the condition of the victim between the time she was hospitalsied and discharged.

Another CBI team visited the four accused of gang-rape in Aligarh jail. They were interrogated one by one for hours, said the sources.

Back in Hathras, another team of CBI officials summoned inspector DK Verma, the suspended in-charge of Chandpa police station under which Boolgarhi village falls, for further questioning. Verma was called earlier also. He was among those five cops, including Hathras SP Virkant Vir, suspended on the basis of the preliminary report by the SIT.

The CBI also summoned the alleged eye witness Vikram alias Chhotu to its camp office after having quizzed him for nine hours during the last couple of days. He stuck to his earlier statement given to the agency.

Meanwhile, the owner of the millet field, where the incident had taken place on September 14, demanded Rs 50,000 compensation from the government claiming that he lost his crop to preserve crime evidence.

