STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hathras case: CBI grills AMU hospital doctors, jailed accused

CBI also summoned inspector DK Verma, the suspended in-charge of Chandpa police station under which Boolgarhi village falls, for further questioning.

Published: 19th October 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A CBI team on Monday visited AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital to quiz the doctors who had treated the victim for around a fortnight. They also visited the four gang-rape accused to question them at Aligarh jail.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl in Boolgarhi village of Hathras district was allegedly raped by four youths of the same village in a millet field where she had gone to take fodder for her cattle on September 14. They had also allegedly beaten her up badly in a bid to kill her. 

The victim succumbed to her injuries at Safdurjung hospital in Delhi on September 29. She had sustained grievous injuries in her neck and spine during the incident due to which the lower part of her body had paralysed.

The central probe agency has set up five teams to probe the incident. 

At JNL medical college, the CBI team quizzed the doctors who had treated the victim during her stay at the hospital from September 14 to September 28. As per the sources, the interrogation of the doctors was focussed on the condition of the victim between the time she was hospitalsied and discharged.

Another CBI team visited the four accused of gang-rape in Aligarh jail. They were interrogated one by one for hours, said the sources.

Back in Hathras, another team of CBI officials summoned inspector DK Verma, the suspended in-charge of Chandpa police station under which Boolgarhi village falls, for further questioning. Verma was called earlier also. He was among those five cops, including Hathras SP Virkant Vir, suspended on the basis of the preliminary report by the SIT.

The CBI also summoned the alleged eye witness Vikram alias Chhotu to its camp office after having quizzed him for nine hours during the last couple of days. He stuck to his earlier statement given to the agency.

Meanwhile, the owner of the millet field, where the incident had taken place on September 14, demanded Rs 50,000 compensation from the government claiming that he lost his crop to preserve crime evidence.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras case AMU hospital CBI Hathras gangrape case
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp