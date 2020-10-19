STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karni Sena defends BJP leader accused of killing man in UP's Ballia 

Dhirendra Pratap Singh had shot and killed Jai Prakash Pal alias Gama (46) last week following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops at Durjanpur village in Ballia's Reoti area.

Published: 19th October 2020

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Karni Sena on Monday came out in support of a BJP leader accused of killing a man in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, saying he acted in self-defense.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh had shot and killed Jai Prakash Pal alias Gama (46) last week following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops at Durjanpur village in Ballia's Reoti area.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Bairia Assembly seat Surendra Singh had defended Dhirendra Pratap Singh and demanded a CB-CID probe in the matter.

"During the allotment of ration shops, the other side indulged in a fight with Dhirendra's 84-year-old father due to which he fired in self-defense," senior vice-president of Karni Sena, Dhruv Kumar Singh said.

"It's true that he committed the crime but action should also be taken against those who compelled him to do so. BJP MLA Surendra Singh is saying the same thing and our Karni Sena supports him," he added.

"A delegation of our organisation will go to Ballia on Wednesday and take stock of the situation," he said.

Karni Sena president Veer Pratap Singh Viru alleged that the administration was targeting the accused and vowed to launch an agitation to seek justice for him.

After evading arrest for days, the accused was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force from Lucknow on Sunday and sent to 14 days judicial custody on Monday.

