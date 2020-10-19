STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mayawati lashes out at Kamal Nath for sexist jibe on MP Minister Imarti Devi, demands apology

She said that the comments made by Kamal Nath exposed the mindset of the grand-old party towards the Dalit community.

Published: 19th October 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

BSP president Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Kamal Nath for his derogatory comment on BJP leader Imarti Devi and has demanded an apology, not just from the senior Congress leader but also the top leadership of the party.

"The extremely anti-women obscene remarks made by senior Congress leader and former CM about Dalit women contesting a by-election in Dabra Reserve Assembly seat of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, are most-embarrassing and extremely condemnable. Taking cognizance of this, the Congress high command should publicly apologize," She said in a tweet.

She said that the comments made by Kamal Nath exposed the mindset of the grand-old party towards the Dalit community.

In another tweet, Mayawati appealed to voters to vote for BSP candidates in by-polls in Madhya Pradesh. "There is also an appeal to the people of the Dalit community to teach the Congress party a lesson and to prevent it from further insulting women. It will be better if you give it to BSP candidates only in all the 28 seats of the assembly which are going into by-polls," she added.

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former chief minister Kamal Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy.

"Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati Kamal Nath Imarti Devi
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp