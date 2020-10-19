NCW writes to CEC over Kamal Nath's derogatory remarks on MP Minister, seeks action

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the 'derogatory remarks' made by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on a woman minister.

In a press note, the NCW stated that it has come across several media reports where Kamal Nath, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly made offensive and derogatory remarks against a woman minister in a political rally in Dabra.

Condemning the "irresponsible and disparaging" statement made by the leader, the Commission said: "The words used in the video are highly defamatory and show disrespect towards the dignity of a woman."

"At a time when we want more women to enter politics, such disrespectful remarks against a woman leader, that too from a person holding such a responsible position is very unfortunate," it added.

The NCW has sought an explanation from Kamal Nath on the remarks made by him. It has forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for taking necessary action.

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy.

"Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3.