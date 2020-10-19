Number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat dips below 1,000, total tally at  1,60,722

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported 996 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the caseload in the state to 1,60,722, the health department said.

With eight patients dying, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,646, it said.

1,147 patients were discharged from various hospitals, increasing the number of recovered cases in the state to 1,42,799, the department said in its release.

With this, Gujarat's recovery rate further improved to 88.85 percent. 52,192 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, increasing the total of samples tested so far to 54,26,621.

Gujarat coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,60,722, new cases 996, death toll 3,646, discharged 1,42,799, active cases 14,277, and people tested so far 54,26,621.