Rajasthan government to allot land to sportspersons 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a bid to promote sports culture in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a special incentive scheme to encourage sportspersons who have earned laurels at international level.

The Rajasthan government has decided to provide 25 bighas of land to 13 sportspersons from the state who have represented the country in recent years.

Five players who had won medals in international events will get the land totally free while the 8 others who participated in these prestigious games will get land at reserved price in the Indira Gandhi Canal area.

To improve sports facilities and train players at international standard, the state government has already decided to set up a 100 sports academies across the state.

