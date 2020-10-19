STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Self-immolation bid of Barabanki-based family prevented by police outside UP Assembly

When interrogated, a family member said he was facing financial hardship after his shop in Barabanki was demolished in an anti-encroachment drive.

Published: 19th October 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: All five members of a Barabanki-based family attempted to immolate themselves outside the high-security Vidhan Bhavan building that houses the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council here on Monday, but were prevented by the police personnel present there before they could set themselves ablaze.

"Naseer, his wife and two minor sons (residents of Barabanki district) tried to immolate themselves near gate number 2 of the Vidhan Bhavan in the afternoon by pouring a liquid on themselves.

However, the police personnel present at the spot caught hold of them before they could find a matchstick or lighter to set themselves ablaze," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Barma told PTI.

He said when interrogated, Naseer said he was facing financial hardship after his shop in Barabanki was demolished in an anti-encroachment drive and hence, the family thought of taking the extreme step.

"Since the family belongs to another district (Barabanki), I have spoken to the district magistrate and they will be handed over to a police team from Barabanki," Barma added.

On October 13, a 35-year-old woman from Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh had set herself on fire near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

She succumbed to her injuries at a Lucknow hospital the next day.

A man named Alok Prasad, also from Maharajganj, has been arrested on the charge of abetment of suicide in connection with the incident.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey had said the woman, identified as Anjali Tiwari, tried to immolate herself near the Uttar Pradesh BJP office.

She was living with a man named Asif Raja as her relationship with her husband was not good and Raja had gone abroad, Pandey had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barabanki UP
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp