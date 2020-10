Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat asks officials to develop umbrella brand for local products

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday asked officials to develop an umbrella brand for products from Uttarakhand which will be marketed through the state's growth centers.

Issuing directives to this effect while reviewing the performance of the growth centers -- set up to strengthen the economy of hill areas -- Rawat said the industries department should develop an umbrella brand for products that are unique to Uttarakhand and name it suitably.

The name should convey the "essential feel" of Uttarakhand, he said.

He asked the district magistrates to visit the growth centers personally and address the problems being faced by people associated with them.

Rawat asked them to work for their skill development and online marketing of their products, he said.

The growth centers should work to achieve predetermined targets of sale and profit, he said.