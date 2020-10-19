STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With eye on Assembly polls, TMC inducts Chhatradhar Mahato's wife in Bengal child rights panel

Chhatradhar Mahato was inducted in the TMC’s state committee two months ago and has been tasked with controlling the damage that the party suffered in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Published: 19th October 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Tribal leader Chhatradhar Mahato at his Lalgarh residence. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In another attempt to regain its erstwhile citadel in Junglemahal and woo the electorate belong to the other backward classes (OBC), the ruling Trinamool Congress-led state government has given the wife of Chhatradhar Mahato, the poster boy of the Maoist-backed Lalgarh movement, a berth in the West Bengal Child Rights Commission.

A section of officials in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s administration suggested that the induction of Niyati Mahato, who has no record of working in the field of child welfare, was a political move to bring the electorate, which shifted political allegiance to the BJP in the region, back to the party fold.

"The commission has six members and five of them were inducted much before Niyati was included a week ago. She will receive around Rs 30,000 per month as remuneration and other perks," said an official of the Women, Children and Social Welfare department.

Mahato was inducted in the TMC’s state committee two months ago and has been tasked with controlling the damage that the party suffered in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP bagged all five seats in Junglemahal giving Mamata’s party an unexpected jolt.

"Niyati will serve as a member of the commission till 2013 as a member is allowed to continue for three consecutive years. A few days ago, CPI(M)’s Rajya Sabha MP Ritobroto Banerjee was inducted as a member of the commission. It appears, the commission has become a platform for political rehabilitation," said another official of the state government.

The TMC is desperate to regain its strength in Junglemahal with the support of the OBC community as they form around 35 per cent of the total electorate in the region.

TMC’s plan to use Mahato as a face representing the OBCs is likely to receive a jolt as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) booked him in two cases that were registered during the course of the Lalgarh movement. The central agency slapped him with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and already sought permission for his custodial interrogation in a court designated to hear the cases being pursued by the central agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhatradhar Mahato Junglemahal West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal assembly elections
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp