2 coaches of Gorakhpur-Kolkata Poorvanchal Express derail in Bihar, no casualty

Luckily, no passenger sustained any injury in the incident, thanks to the loco pilots who applied the emergency brake in time.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

A policeman and passengers near one of the derailed coaches (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Two coaches of the Gorakhpur-Kolkata Poorvanchal Express train derailed at Bihar's Silaut station under the Sonepur division of East Central Railway on Tuesday evening.

Luckily, no passenger sustained any injury in the incident, thanks to the loco pilots who applied the emergency brake in time. The derailment took place after the train left Muzaffarpur towards Samastipur. The train has originated from Gorakhpur in UP to Kolkata as a puja special.

Chief spokesperson of ECR Rajesh Kumar said the passengers of the derailed coaches were shifted to other compartments and left for their destinations.

An inquiry has been ordered by the Sonepur division after officials rushed to take stock of the situation.
 

