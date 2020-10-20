STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws

Singh said he signed the resolution against the "anti-farmer laws" at 9:30 PM on Monday after extensive discussions and consultations with various experts.

Published: 20th October 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday tabled a draft resolution in the Punjab assembly rejecting the three farm laws enacted recently by the Centre, terming it a move to "protect the state's farmers and agriculture".

The resolution also rejected the Centre's proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Singh appealed to all parties to rise above their political interests to save Punjab.

He also introduced three bills to counter the Centre's farm laws, which have triggered protests by farmers and opposition parties in different parts of the country including Punjab.

Singh said he signed the resolution against the "anti-farmer laws" at 9:30 PM on Monday after extensive discussions and consultations with various experts.

"I find it very strange what the government of India wants to do," he said.

The resolution sought the annulment of the three farm laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020.

It also sought the promulgation of "a fresh ordinance making the procurement of food grains on the Minimum Support Price a statutory right of the farmers" and continuing with the "procurement by Government of India through FCI and other such agencies".

ALSO READ | Congress MLA Sidhu attacks Centre over farm laws, bats for govt procurement of crops

The resolution expressed the state assembly's "deep regret" over the "callous and inconsiderate attitude of the Government of India in attending to the concerns of the farming community on recent farm legislation enacted by them".

"The Assembly is constrained to unanimously reject the three legislations and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020," stated the resolution, which was read out by the Speaker.

The Union government converted the relevant farm ordinances into Acts and notified the same on September 24 and 26 even though the concerns and sentiments of the House were conveyed to the prime minister through a letter on September 14, 2020 by the chief minister, it said.

"These three legislations along with the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are clearly against the interests of farmers and landless workers, and time-tested agriculture marketing system established not only in Punjab but also in original green revolution areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Western UP," it added.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 proposes to eliminate subsidy in tariff and introduce a new tariff based on the cost of electricity.

The resolution further said the government of India has enacted trade legislations and not farm legislations.

It said these laws are also against the Constitution of India (Entry 14 List-II), as per which agriculture is a state subject.

"These legislations are a direct attack, and use of subterfuge to encroach upon the functions and the powers of the States, as enshrined in the country's Constitution," it stated.

The three farm bills -- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 -- were passed by Parliament recently.

Subsequently, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bills.

The three bills introduced by Singh to counter the Centre's laws are -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment Bill 2020, the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020.

ALSO READ | Farm laws: Talks fail as farmers' leaders walk out over minister's absence

The chief minister said these bills would form the basis of the state's legal battle ahead.

The Centre has been saying that the three farm laws will raise farmers' income, free them from the clutches of the middleman and usher in new technology in farming.

The Opposition and some farmers' organisations have, however, been agitating against the laws alleging they will destroy the minimum support price mechanism, end Agricultural Produce Market Committees and allow corporates to arm-twist farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Farm Laws Punjab Assembly
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp