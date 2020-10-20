STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ballia firing: UP BJP issues show-cause notice to MLA for backing main accused

Surendra Singh, the MLA from Bairia, has been given a week's time to respond to the notice and asked not to make unnecessary statements.

Published: 20th October 2020

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Surendra Singh for making statements in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local party leader arrested for allegedly murdering a man during an event attended by senior district and police officials in Ballia.

"Yes, a notice has been issued to Surendra Singh, and he has been asked to refrain from making unnecessary statements.

He has been given a week to explain his stand," Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh told PTI on Tuesday.

He also said that BJP national president J P Nadda had sought information on the matter over the phone.

Surendra Singh, the MLA from Bairia, had come out in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, who allegedly shot dead a 46-year-old man in Ballia district's Durjanpur village following a quarrel over the public allotment of ration shops on October 15.

The ruling BJP, which is already facing severe criticism over the law and order situation in the state, was left embarrassed by the Ballia shooting incident and the remarks of its legislator.

The MLA had said Dhirendra Pratap Singh "opened fire in self-defence" as "it was a do-or-die situation for him".

He had also accused the administration of bias and demanded that action be taken against the other side.

The MLA, who is in Lucknow, said on Tuesday that he is willing to "sacrifice anything for the respect of party workers".

When queried on the notice by the party, he said, "BJP national president JP Nadda and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh are our leaders.

They can take action whenever they want.

" "Any post or being an MLA does not hold any significance," he said, adding that he has pledged to "save the honour" of the community with whose support he won the elections.

BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh said that the law should take its course in the case.

Asked as to when the show-cause notice was issued to Surendra Singh, he initially said it was issued on Monday.

However, later he said the notice was given on Sunday.

However, BJP MP from Salempur Ravindra Kushwaha on Tuesday told reporters that the victim should be helped.

To a question on allegations that MLA Surendra Singh was playing the caste card, Kushwaha said, "The BJP is the biggest political party in the world.

Someone's personal opinion does not hold any significance here.

"The party is of the clear view 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

" Surendra Singh had told reporters on Monday that as the person who fired bullets has been arrested, those who wielded sticks and pelted stones should also face action.

"Action should be taken against both sides as per their role," he said and had also sought a CB-CID probe in the incident.

He claimed that six people from Dhirendra Pratap Singh's group were injured in the incident while one of them was hospitalised in Varanasi, but "nobody was listening to them".

So far, 10 people have been arrested in the Ballia firing case, including Dhirendra Pratap Singh.

An FIR had been lodged against around 30 people, most of whom are yet to be identified.

