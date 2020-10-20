Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Special stalls allowed to set up in festive season

From October 23, for the festive seasons, stalls will be allowed to be put up in different markets across the city by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation but with proper Covid-19 protocol. The stall owner will be issued a challan if proper distancing is not followed and people visiting the stall do not wear a mask. Stalls will be allowed for Diwali, Dussehra and Karva Chauth. Permission will be given for three, seven and 20 days. For Dussehra, the MC will start issuing permissions from October 23 to October 25.

Municipal corporation to fix fee for waste collection

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (CMC) will fix user charges for door-to-door collection of garbage. Five slabs have been set for residential dwelling units. These are up to 50 square metre, 50 square metre to 200 square metre, 200 square metre to 500 square metre, 500 square metre to 1,000 square metre and over 1,000 square metre. The residents will have to pay between `50 and `350 per month to dispose of garbage at their doorstep in the form of segregated waste. Currently, private garbage agencies collect waste from the doorstep and segregate it themselves and charge for the same. The corporation is already running vehicles in 13 villages to collect garbage segregated from households free of cost, but now it proposes to levy charges on it.

Sanskritik Manch organises online Ramlila

The Ordnance Cable Factory (OCF) Sanskritik Manch, which organises Ramlila at Sector 29, has decided to go digital amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it has already started shooting and uploading Ramlila episodes on YouTube and Facebook. It will be uploading eight episodes of 20-25 minutes. While the Chandigarh Administration has given permission to more than 50 Ramlilas, many organisers are still sceptical about organising the events.

Space at govt schools to be used for parking

To avoid traffic congestion during the festive season, the Chandigarh Traffic Police has designated the open space at 33 government schools in 18 sectors as additional parking lots. The open spaces at the government schools of Sector 8, 15, 18, 19, 20, 22, 29, 30, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 44, 46 and Mani Majra will be used as parking space during the festive season. The people have been asked not to park their vehicles on pedestrian pathways and cycle tracks. The traders have been asked to appoint their volunteers to manage traffic in markets to assist the police to avoid congestion.

