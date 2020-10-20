STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five gym owners held for selling banned medicines in UP's Muzaffarnagar

He said they had received complaints that the gyms were involved in supplying "dangerous medicines" at high price to its customers for bodybuilding.

Pill, medicine, purpose, tablet, pixabay

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Five gym owners were arrested and their premises raided for supplying banned medicines to its customers in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The accused -- Deepak Dhiman, Wahid, Furkhan, Arjun and Mohammad Amirpeople -- were arrested with large quantities of the banned medicines seized from five different gym facilities in the district, SSP Abhishek Yadav said.

He said they had received complaints that the gyms were involved in supplying "dangerous medicines" at high price to its customers for bodybuilding.

The accused were booked under IPC Sections 420, 269, and 270 and Sections 18 and 27 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

