STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Forecast of Eknath Khadse's exit from BJP made every day: Fadnavis

Fadnavis, who is in Osmanabad district to assess losses caused to farmers due to heavy rains, refused to make any further comment on the rumours.

Published: 20th October 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse took a sarcastic jibe at the BJP party leadership, saying that his role has been reduced to that of senior party leader L K Advani. (File | PTI)

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse (File | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Amid speculations that senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse may join the NCP in a couple of days, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said there are talks every day of such kind of 'muhurat'.

Fadnavis, who is in Osmanabad district to assess losses caused to farmers due to heavy rains, refused to make any further comment on the rumours.

Khadse has been sulking since he was made to resign as a minister in the then Fadnavis-led BJP government in 2016 on allegations of corruption.

When some reporters claimed there were speculations that Khadse may take a 'political decision' on October 22, Fadnavis said, "Such kind of muhurat (auspicious time) is being talked about every day and I will not speak on it."

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Khadse was earlier the leader of opposition and played a huge role in building the BJP in the state.

"He would criticise us and we would take note of it," Pawar said.

"One is bound to feel disturbed if his contributions and hard work are not taken note of. He may think why shouldn't he shift to a party which appreciates his work," the NCP leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Khadse BJP Devendra Fadnavis NCP
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp